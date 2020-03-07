Five more positive coronavirus tests in Scotland

Image copyright PA Media

Five more people have tested positive for coronavirus, the Scottish government has confirmed.

It brings the total number of positive tests in Scotland to 16.

Two new cases have been reported in Lanarkshire, with an increase of one case in Lothian, Greater Glasgow and Clyde, and Grampian.

Across the UK, 206 people have tested positive for Covid-19. Two people - who both had underlying health problems - have died with the disease.

The increase in Scotland matches the jump seen on Friday, the biggest in a single day since the first reported case on Sunday.

In total, 1,664 of the 1,680 tests in Scotland have come back negative.

It comes as Scotstoun sports complex in Glasgow is shut for cleaning after a rugby player tested positive for the virus after using the facility.

The woman was a member of the Scotland women's team which trained at Scotstoun stadium on Friday.

Her team's Six Nations match against France, which was due to be played at Scotstoun, has been cancelled.

In Argyll, a GP has told his patients to stay away from his surgery for fear of spreading the virus.

Dr Robert Coull said appointments at Strachur Medical Practice would only be conducted by telephone.

Scotland's chief medical officer has previously warned that there could be a "rapid rise" in the number of cases in the coming days.

Dr Catherine Calderwood also said Scotland remained "very much" in the containment phase of its response to the outbreak, and urged people to continue to follow basic hygiene advice and - crucially - wash their hands for 20 seconds.