Scotland

Number of Scottish coronavirus cases rises to 18

  • 8 March 2020
The total number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus now stands at 18, according to the Scottish government.

It means two additional people have been found to be carrying the virus since Saturday, when the figure stood at 16.

The additional cases were in Glasgow and Lothian.

Of 1,957 coronavirus tests carried out in Scotland, 1,939 were negative.

Coronavirus in Scotland

  • 1,939Negative test results

  • 18Positive test results

  • 273Positive cases in UK

  • 2Deaths in the UK

  • 100,000Approximate positive cases globally

  • 3,500 Approximate deaths globally

Source: WHO figures

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she expected the number of positive tests to rise "perhaps rapidly in the days to come".

"It is now likely that we are facing a significant outbreak of coronavirus across the UK," she added.

However, the "vast majority" of infected people would experience only very mild symptoms and would not need hospital treatment.