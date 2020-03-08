Number of Scottish coronavirus cases rises to 18

Image copyright PA Media

The total number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus now stands at 18, according to the Scottish government.

It means two additional people have been found to be carrying the virus since Saturday, when the figure stood at 16.

The additional cases were in Glasgow and Lothian.

Of 1,957 coronavirus tests carried out in Scotland, 1,939 were negative.

PA Coronavirus in Scotland 1,939 Negative test results

18Positive test results 273 Positive cases in UK

2 Deaths in the UK

100,000 Approximate positive cases globally

3,500 Approximate deaths globally Source: WHO figures

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she expected the number of positive tests to rise "perhaps rapidly in the days to come".

"It is now likely that we are facing a significant outbreak of coronavirus across the UK," she added.

However, the "vast majority" of infected people would experience only very mild symptoms and would not need hospital treatment.