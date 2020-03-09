Scotland

Scotland's papers: Panic buying and Alex Salmond trial begins

  • 9 March 2020
Image caption The Herald leads with the story that supermarkets are rationing goods as coronavirus panic buying "grips Scotland". The paper says that stores are restricting purchases of handwash gels, toilet rolls and painkillers.
Image caption The Scotsman leads with the rationing story as well, saying that some UK supermarkets have also begun rationing pasta and tinned vegetables.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail reports that a third coronavirus victim has died in Britain. The man, who was in his 60s, had recently returned from Italy, the paper says.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph leads with the story that Italy have quarantined millions of people, calling the measures a "farce" as dozens of planes from affected areas are permitted to land in the UK. The paper also marks the start of the Alex Salmond trial in Edinburgh.
Image caption The Times says Italy's coronavirus quarantine measures are causing "holiday chaos" for thousands of Britons as the country closes cities.
Image caption The i reports that northern Italy has become a "no-go zone" as the area is locked down by the Italian authorities.
Image caption A charity that supports homeless people in Glasgow is warning of potential deaths on the streets if more support is not given to stop the spread of coronavirus, the Glasgow Evening Times reports.
Image caption The Daily Express leads with Alex Salmond trial, which is due to start later on Monday. The former SNP leader will face a total of 14 charges at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Image caption The National leads with a story that the SNP's Westminster leader, Ian Blackford, has dismissed claims of differences in the party over a second independence referendum. The paper also pictures the Scotland rugby team on its front page after the team beat France in the Six Nations tournament on Sunday.
Image caption The Daily Star says Scots can expect another cold week as "perishing polar air" returns.
Image caption The Scottish Sun leads with the story of teenager Aker Okoye who has apologised to Prince Harry after he "cuddled" his wife Megan.
Image caption The Edinburgh Evening News leads with scathing criticism of Health Secretary Jeane Freeman from the former chairman of NHS Lothian
Image caption The Courier reports that the Boys' Brigade is seeking damages from a "disgraced former lawyer" over his abuse convictions.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites