Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Nicola Sturgeon said the advice on whether to close schools during the virus outbreak was "under review"

Schools in Scotland will remain open for now but that policy will be kept "under review" as coronavirus is expected to spread.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also said it was currently "not appropriate" to cancel large-scale events in Scotland.

However, there will be an "increasing focus" on moving to the delay phase.

There have now been 23 confirmed coronavirus cases in Scotland, a rise of five from Sunday.

Ms Sturgeon said all the cases so far could be traced to international travel to affected areas, or to other confirmed cases.

Scotland and the UK remains in the "containment phase", but the first minister said there was an "increasing inevitability" of a significant outbreak.

She told a news conference in Edinburgh: "Increasingly, the focus of discussions is on the move into what is called the delay phase.

"That is when efforts switch to measures that will delay the spread of the virus, flatten the infection curve and reduce the numbers of people that are infected at any one time."

FOLLOW LIVE: Latest coronavirus updates

The first minister and Scotland's chief medical officer, Catherine Calderwood, took part in a Cobra meeting chaired by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday morning.

Number 10 has said that measures to delay the virus's spread with "social distancing" will not be introduced yet.

However, UK ministers have accepted that the virus "is going to spread in a significant way".

The announcement from Number 10 came as Ireland's Six Nations rugby match in France on Saturday was postponed, following an earlier decision to postpone England's match in Italy.

The Wales game against Scotland in Cardiff is to go ahead as scheduled.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Scotland's match against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday is still scheduled to go ahead, but other Six Nations fixtures have been postponed

Ms Calderwood said the the public should not be reassured by the small numbers of cases in Scotland so far.

"This is what happened in England, there were even some days at the beginning of the outbreak where there were no new cases in England, we may have that as well.

"But the way this virus is transmitting and spreading I don't think we can take reassurance that the slowness is going to be anything other than building up."

Earlier, the Scottish government issued new guidance for workplaces aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus,

It urges routine cleaning of phones and keypads and warns against sharing food.

The central piece of advice is still to wash hands thoroughly and regularly.