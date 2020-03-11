Scotland

Scotland's papers: UK health minister diagnosed with coronavirus

  • 11 March 2020
Image copyright The Times
Image caption The Times splashes on the news that UK Health Minister Nadine Dorries has tested positive for coronavirus. The paper claims the Tory MP had met hundreds of people in Parliament in the past week and attended a reception at No 10 with Boris Johnson.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail also leads with the story of Ms Dorries' diagnosis, which broke late on Tuesday. The main pictures is former First Minister Alex Salmond outside the High Court in Edinburgh on the second day of his trial. The paper reports his alleged victim had flashbacks over the Harvey Weinstein scandal.
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption The Daily Record reports Celtic and Rangers stars have been told to avoid shaking hands with fans and posing for selfies in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The advice comes ahead of the Old Firm league match at Ibrox on Sunday.
Image copyright Press & Journal
Image caption The Press & Journal leads with the news that a worker with oil giant Shell in Aberdeen has tested positive for coronavirus. The paper reports the case is the first for the North Sea industry and brings the total in the NHS Grampian area to six.
Image copyright Scottish Sun
Image caption The headline in The Scottish Sun is: "Salmond Sex Attack Flashbacks". The paper reports the alleged victim in the Alex Salmond case contacted the SNP about the allegations after being inspired by the #MeToo movement. Mr Salmond denies all the charges against him.
Image copyright The Scotsman
Image caption The Scotsman also focuses on the trial of Mr Salmond. The paper uses a quote from the alleged victim, who has been referred to as Woman H, for its headline: "I wish on my life that I wasn't here today...that the first minister had been a better and nicer man". The ex-SNP leader has pled not guilty to 14 charges involving 10 women at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption The Herald splash highlights the Scottish government's plans to combat the spread of coronavirus. Scottish Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said the measures include scaling up NHS 24, telephone consultations and bringing back retired nurses to cope with increased demand.
Image copyright Edinburgh Evening News
Image caption The Edinburgh Evening News reports "desperate people" are stealing hand sanitiser from hospital wards amid rising coronavirus fears. The paper reports NHS Lothian believe panic buying is responsible.
Image copyright The i
Image caption The i reports on the cross-examination of the first witness in the Alex Salmond trial. The woman was asked by Shelagh McCall QC, for the defence, if she had been at Bute House on the night of the alleged incident.
Image copyright Daily Telegraph
Image caption As well as day two of the Alex Salmond trial the Daily Telegraph reports cornonavirus sufferers could have their mortgage payments suspended for up to three months. The paper also says there are genuine fears the virus could plunge the UK into recession.
Image copyright The National
Image caption The BBC is branded "disgusting" in The National's headline over what the SNP's Keith Brown has described as the corporation's "obsession" with Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage. The criticism comes after Mr Farage appeared on Newsnight to discuss the coronavirus crisis. The paper also carries a story about fears for the future of the iconic Wallace Monument in Stirling.
Image copyright The Courier
Image caption The Fife edition of The Courier leads with the story of a "football starlet" who avoided a custodial term after causing a dangerous car crash after he wrote a "heartfelt apology" to his badly injured victim.
Image copyright Glasgow Times
Image caption The Glasgow Times leads with a call for carbon monoxide detectors in schools. The paper also reports the second leg of Rangers' last 16 Europe League match against Bayer Leverkusen in Germany next week is set to be played behind closed doors. The move comes amid ongoing fears about the spread of coronavirus.
Image copyright Daily Star
Image caption And the Daily Star leads on the latest revelations in the Harvey Weinstein case, who is due to be sentenced in the US on sex charges later.

