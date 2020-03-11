Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said all frontline health staff were at greater risk of infection with coronavirus

NHS Scotland could be forced to operate with up to 30% of its staff off sick throughout the coronavirus outbreak, Scotland's health secretary has warned.

Jeane Freeman said that even with protective equipment, frontline medical staff were putting themselves at "greater risk" of infection.

The Scottish government is hoping to use student nurses and fifth-year medical students to help fill the gap.

There have now been 27 confirmed coronavirus cases in Scotland.

The UK is currently in the containment stage of the response to the virus.

Ms Freeman told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme: "[Health workers] will be at greater risk and and our health staff know that because they will be dealing with people who are sick.

"Even with protective equipment, they put themselves at greater risk - that is what we ask them to do.

"We are modelling on the basis of between 25% and 30% absence rate over the whole period that we think the virus is likely to be with us."

There have been 2,207 negative test results in Scotland so far. One of the latest positive test results in the UK is Nadine Dorries, UK health minister.

PA Coronavirus in Scotland 2,207 Negative test results

27Positive test results 373 Positive cases in UK

6 Deaths in the UK

116,000 Approximate positive cases globally

4,000Approximate deaths globally Source: WHO figures

How do you treat coronavirus?

If people think they have possible symptoms, they should call their GP or NHS 24 by dialling 111 out-of-hours. Advice is also available on the NHS Inform website.

