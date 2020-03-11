Image caption Mr Wightman said his blog post was "legitimate comment and criticism" of Wildcat Haven

An attempt to sue a Scottish Green MSP for £750,000 in a defamation case has been unsuccessful.

Andy Wightman had been accused of damaging the reputation of business Wildcat Haven Enterprises with comments he made online in 2015 and 2016.

The MSP raised more than £170,000 from crowdfunding supporters to be able to challenge the legal action at the Court of Session.

Lord Clark said Mr Wightman's comments were not defamatory.

He added that Mr Wightman was "a credible and reliable witness" who "gave his evidence in an honest, straightforward and coherent manner".

However, he added that the business was "engaged in a genuine scheme aimed at the conservation of wildcats, run by well-intentioned and enthusiastic individuals."

"This must have been apparent to the defender, at least as being a serious possibility."

What is Wildcat Haven?

The business was established with the stated aim of helping to protect Scottish wildcats and to ensure they thrive in Scotland.

As part of its fundraising efforts, it offered donors the chance to buy a one square foot plot of land in a wildcat haven.

The firm said that people buying these "souvenir" plots were "explicitly" warned that they would not actually become the registered owner of the land.

What was the case about?

In two blogs, written in September 2015 and February 2016, and social media posts, Mr Wightman - who was not an MSP at the time - criticised Wildcat Haven Enterprises.

Company director Paul O'Donoghue said one of the blogs - titled "Wildcat Haven, Bumblebee Haven or Tax Haven?" - contained false statements about the business.

Dr O'Donoghue said the claim that Wildcat was a tax haven was "deeply upsetting".

He said the title of the blog was "clearly and only about offshore tax havens", saying that "falsely accusing a small company dedicated to saving the wildcat as a tax haven is not in the public interest".

Lawyers for Mr Wightman contended that the blog contained "legitimate comment and criticism" stemming from his "legitimate concerns" about the firm.

Mr Wightman's lawyers said that as well as selling souvenir land Wildcat Haven Enterprises it allowed buyers to use the title Lord or Lady.

Dr O'Donoghue said: "It isn't an actual title that would allow somebody to sit in a lord's chair or sit in the Houses of Parliament. What we are selling is a bit of fun. It's a gift."

Call for defamation law reform

Responding to the judgement Andy Wightman said he was "delighted". He said without the crowdfunder for legal support he would have been "unable to defend" himself.

He added: "I have maintained throughout that I did not defame the pursuer and that this action should never have been brought against me.

"It is vital that parliament modernises the law of defamation to ensure that the law provides the right balance between freedom of expression and the rights of people not to have their reputations tarnished."

He said that it was also important that the law was clear so writers and journalists "can write confidently and provide the freedom of expression that is so important in any democracy".