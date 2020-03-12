Scotland's best new buildings of 2020

Eighteen buildings have made the shortlist of The Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland's annual awards.

The developments, which include Aberdeen Art Gallery and Bertha Park High School in Perth, were selected from 80 entries.

Judging will take place at the end of March and the RIAS award winners will be announced on 28 May.

The shortlisted contenders are:

Image copyright gillian hayes Image caption Aberdeen Art Galler (by Hoskins Architects for Aberdeen City Council)

Image copyright David Barbour Image caption Altarf, Isle of Skye (Ann Nisbet Studio for a private client)

Image copyright David Barbour Image caption An Cala, Sutherland (Mary Arnold-Foster Architects for a private client)

Image copyright Keith Hunter Image caption Bayes Centre, Edinburgh (Bennetts Associates for University of Edinburgh)

Image copyright Keith Hunter Image caption Bertha Park High School, Perth - contract value £29m (NORR Consultants Ltd for Perth and Kinross Council)

Image copyright Andrew Lee Image caption Dunira Street Housing, Glasgow - contract value £8.38m (Elder & Cannon Architects for Tollcross Housing Association)

Image copyright Jim Stephenson Image caption Edinburgh Printmakers - Page\Park Architects for Edinburgh Printmakers

Image copyright Angus Bremner Image caption The Egg Shed, Argyll and Bute (Oliver Chapman Architects for Scottish Canals)

Image copyright Simon Kennedy Image caption Faithlie Centre, Aberdeenshire - contact value £2.5m (Moxon Architects Ltd with Alan S Marshall Conservation Architect for Aberdeenshire Council)

Image copyright Keith Hunter Image caption Global Research Innovation and Discovery (GRID) - contract value £12m (Sheppard Robson Architects for Heriot-Watt University)

Image copyright Johan Dehlin Image caption The Hill House Box, Helensburgh - contract value £3.2m (Carmody Groarke for National Trust for Scotland)

Image copyright PAUL_ZANRE Image caption King's Stables Road, Edinburgh, mixed-used development - contract value about £40m (Fletcher Joseph Associates for Peveril Securities and Campus DM)

Image copyright Alexander Baxter Image caption Kyle House, Sutherland (Groves-Raines Architects Studios Ltd for a private client)

Image copyright David Barbour Image caption Maidenhill primary school and nursery, Newton Mearns, East Renfrewshire (BDP for East Renfrewshire Council)

Image copyright Keith Hunter Image caption Maryhill Locks, Glasgow - contract value £4.76m (jmarchitects for Bigg Regeneration Ltd)

Image copyright Keith Hunter Image caption The Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice, Glasgow - contract value £21m (Ryder Architecture for The Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice)

Image copyright Reiach and Hall Architects Image caption Sportscotland National Sports Training Centre, Inverclyde - contract value £11m (Reiach and Hall Architects for sportscotland)

Image copyright JOHN SINCLAIR Image caption Watt Institution, Greenock - contract value £1.8m (Collective Architecture for Inverclyde Council)

