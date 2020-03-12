Scotland

Scotland's best new buildings of 2020

  • 12 March 2020

Eighteen buildings have made the shortlist of The Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland's annual awards.

The developments, which include Aberdeen Art Gallery and Bertha Park High School in Perth, were selected from 80 entries.

Judging will take place at the end of March and the RIAS award winners will be announced on 28 May.

The shortlisted contenders are:

Aberdeen Art Galery - Hoskins Architects Image copyright gillian hayes
Image caption Aberdeen Art Galler (by Hoskins Architects for Aberdeen City Council)
Altarf, Isle of Skye. Ann Nisbet Studio Image copyright David Barbour
Image caption Altarf, Isle of Skye (Ann Nisbet Studio for a private client)
An Cala, Assynt - Mary Arnold-Forster Image copyright David Barbour
Image caption An Cala, Sutherland (Mary Arnold-Foster Architects for a private client)
Bayes Centre, Edinburgh - Bennetts Associates Image copyright Keith Hunter
Image caption Bayes Centre, Edinburgh (Bennetts Associates for University of Edinburgh)
Berth park High School - NORR Consultants Image copyright Keith Hunter
Image caption Bertha Park High School, Perth - contract value £29m (NORR Consultants Ltd for Perth and Kinross Council)
Dunira Street Housing, Glasgow - Elder & Cannon Image copyright Andrew Lee
Image caption Dunira Street Housing, Glasgow - contract value £8.38m (Elder & Cannon Architects for Tollcross Housing Association)
Edinburgh Printmakers - Page Park Image copyright Jim Stephenson
Image caption Edinburgh Printmakers - Page\Park Architects for Edinburgh Printmakers
The Egg Shed, Ardrishaig - Oliver Chapman Architects Image copyright Angus Bremner
Image caption The Egg Shed, Argyll and Bute (Oliver Chapman Architects for Scottish Canals)
Faithlie Centre, Fraserburgh Image copyright Simon Kennedy
Image caption Faithlie Centre, Aberdeenshire - contact value £2.5m (Moxon Architects Ltd with Alan S Marshall Conservation Architect for Aberdeenshire Council)
Global Research Innovation and Discovery (The Grid), Heriot Watt - Sheppard Robson Architects Image copyright Keith Hunter
Image caption Global Research Innovation and Discovery (GRID) - contract value £12m (Sheppard Robson Architects for Heriot-Watt University)
The Hill House Box - Carmody Groarke Image copyright Johan Dehlin
Image caption The Hill House Box, Helensburgh - contract value £3.2m (Carmody Groarke for National Trust for Scotland)
King's Stables Roads, Edinburgh - Fletcher Joseph Associates Image copyright PAUL_ZANRE
Image caption King's Stables Road, Edinburgh, mixed-used development - contract value about £40m (Fletcher Joseph Associates for Peveril Securities and Campus DM)
Kyle House, Tongue - Groves-Raines Architects Studios Image copyright Alexander Baxter
Image caption Kyle House, Sutherland (Groves-Raines Architects Studios Ltd for a private client)
Maidenhill Primary School and Nursery - BDP Image copyright David Barbour
Image caption Maidenhill primary school and nursery, Newton Mearns, East Renfrewshire (BDP for East Renfrewshire Council)
Maryhill Locks, Glasgow - jmarchitects Image copyright Keith Hunter
Image caption Maryhill Locks, Glasgow - contract value £4.76m (jmarchitects for Bigg Regeneration Ltd)
Prince and Princess of Wales Hospice, Glasgow - Ryder Architecture Image copyright Keith Hunter
Image caption The Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice, Glasgow - contract value £21m (Ryder Architecture for The Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice)
sportscotland National Sports Training, Inverclyde - Reiach and Hall Architects Image copyright Reiach and Hall Architects
Image caption Sportscotland National Sports Training Centre, Inverclyde - contract value £11m (Reiach and Hall Architects for sportscotland)
Watt Institution, Greenock Image copyright JOHN SINCLAIR
Image caption Watt Institution, Greenock - contract value £1.8m (Collective Architecture for Inverclyde Council)
All images copyrighted.

