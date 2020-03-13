Scotland

Your pictures of Scotland 6-13 March

  • 13 March 2020

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 6-13 March. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs which can be found here.

Mountain Hares Image copyright Tony Hammock
Image caption Tony Hammock took this photo of mountain hares "boxing" in the eastern Cairngorms. He said: "I had been crawling around in the snow for a couple of hours before the two squared up to each other within range of my lens. I love the body language."
Skye Image copyright Jacquie Murray
Image caption Jacquie Murray from Peterhead sent in this photo from Skye.
Father and child Image copyright Robin Murray
Image caption A father and child on top of Cairn Gorm having walked up on skis with skins. Robin Murray, from Nairn, says it is a touching and memorable moment between them.
Dumbarton bridge Image copyright Mark Woodliff
Image caption Mark Woodliff says he was enjoying a bit of nightshift photography when he captured this shot of Dumbarton bridge.
Sunrise Image copyright Allison McMahon
Image caption Morning sunrise at Barnhill Rock Garden in Broughty Ferry. 5C, brisk and beautiful, says Allison McMahon
Snowman rally Image copyright Craig Ireland
Image caption Craig Ireland sent this photo from the Snowman Rally which took place around Inverness.
Duck Bay marina Image copyright Kenneth Kane
Image caption This photo of Duck Bay marina on Loch Lomond was sent in by Kenneth Kane.
Pheasants fighting Image copyright Stuart Lilley
Image caption Stuart Lilley says the fights are starting. Two male pheasants fighting in the middle of the road at Laggan.
Rainbows over Murrayfield Image copyright Calum Johnstone
Image caption Calum Johnstone snapped these rainbows at Murrayfield during Scotland's win over France on Sunday.
Culloden Moor sunset Image copyright Christopher Hart
Image caption Christopher Hart took this while sitting in the heather watching the sun set at Culloden Moor near Inverness.
Woman feeding pigeons in Glasgow's George Square Image copyright Heather Forbes
Image caption Heather Forbes, from East Kilbride, took this image of a woman feeding pigeons in Glasgow's George Square.
Golf course sunrise Image copyright Linda Ormiston
Image caption Linda Ormiston questions whether spring is on its way. She took this at sunrise at Ladhope Golf Course, near Galashiels in the Borders.
Sunrise between Pine trees and a Laurel hedge Image copyright David Rogers
Image caption Sunrise sandwiched between Pine trees and a Laurel hedge near Greenlaw in Berwickshire. Taken by David Rogers.
Kelpies at night Image copyright Dr Colin Rankin
Image caption Dr Colin Rankin, from Stirling, took this picture of the Kelpies at night. He says they are "awe-inspiring sculptures that have become part of the landscape in the area that I live".
Image caption Crocuses in Hatton of Fintray, Aberdeenshire. They were planted by the community a few years ago to brighten up the village, says Belinda Miller.
Dunnottar Castle Image copyright Danny McCafferty
Image caption A beautiful Tuesday afternoon at Dunnottar Castle. Sent in by Danny McCafferty and Rebecca Walker from Glasgow.
A flying pheasant with boy and beagle Image copyright Amy Kilbane
Image caption A flying pheasant on its way past Amy Kilbane's five-year-old old son as he enjoys an in-depth conversation with his beagle in Angus.
Full moon behind cloud over River Ness Image copyright Gordon Bain
Image caption The full moon trying to make an appearance on Monday evening over the beautiful River Ness. Taken by Gordon Bain in Inverness.
Log looking like a sea creature at Spey bay Image copyright Claire Traynor
Image caption A mysterious sea creature at Spey bay, taken by Claire Traynor.
Highland Cows in sunlight Image copyright Fiona Duff
Image caption Twins, says Fiona Duff from Beauly. She caught these Highland Coos on a walk up towards Little Wyvis.
Sunrise at a ruined windmill and Peniel Heugh monument Image copyright Curtis Welsh
Image caption With a forecast of frost, Curtis Welsh was out before sunrise to capture the warm pre-dawn colours of a ruined windmill and Peniel Heugh monument by Jedburgh against a backdrop of the Cheviot Hills.
‘Sand trees’ - patterns in the sand Image copyright Jo Tucker
Image caption ‘Sand trees’ - patterns left in the sand by the retreating waters at low tide in Balnakeil Bay, Sutherland. Taken by Jo Tucker.
Frogs in garden pond Image copyright Elaine Lennox
Image caption Elaine Lennox spotted these frogs having a fine wee time in her garden pond in Ladybank, Fife. "This is the first time we have had frogspawn since creating our pond a couple of years ago," she said.
View of Ben Lomond. Image copyright Graham Miller
Image caption Graham Miller, from Ayr, to this view of Ben Lomond from his holiday park lodge.
Sighthounds on beach Image copyright Fiona McClenaghan
Image caption Fiona McClenaghan took this on Thursday evening as she walked her two sighthounds (Molly and Nell) from Roseisle to Findhorn. It was her first beach walk without 16-year-old Galgo, who died on Monday.

