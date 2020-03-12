Image copyright Google Image caption Education officials hope Lanark Grammar can re-open on Monday

A secondary school in South Lanarkshire has closed temporarily after a coronavirus case emerged.

The individual from Lanark Grammar School is self-isolating at home and the school is due to re-open on Monday.

The development came as new measures to delay the spread of coronavirus in Scotland were due to come into effect.

From Friday, people with symptoms of the virus - namely a fever or a new cough - are urged to stay at home for a period of seven days.

There have now been 60 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Scotland - a rise of 24 from Wednesday - and the UK has moved into the "delay" phase in its response to the outbreak.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Thursday that widespread school closures were not yet necessary - but from next week restrictions will be placed on gatherings of more than 500 people.

Dr John Logan, NHS Lanarkshire consultant in public health medicine, said the individual from Lanark Grammar School who has tested positive for Covid-19 was not giving cause for concern.

He said: "We would like to reassure all staff and parents that the risk of contracting coronavirus from this individual is very low.

"Our public health team is in the process of identifying and contacting the limited number of people who were in very close contact with the confirmed case and issuing public health advice.

The first case of coronavirus transmitted within the community was detected in Scotland on Wednesday.

There are 590 confirmed cases across the UK and 10 people have died - all of them in English hospitals.

However, the UK government's chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance has said the actual number of people infected could be between 5,000 and 10,000.

How is coronavirus affecting Scotland?

The Scottish Green Party has cancelled its spring conference

Offshore oil and gas industry says installations will be placed on immediate "lockdown" if a worker on board tests positive for coronavirus

The VisitScotland Expo in Aberdeen, due to take place on 1 and 2 April, has been cancelled after a "significant number of cancellations"

Loganair has announced a reduction in its flights after a "marked drop" in bookings

The Courier newspaper has cancelled its annual Menu Food and Drink Awards ceremony

The Who concert in Glasgow on 23 March is off after the band postponed its UK tour

As part of the new measures aimed at delaying the peak of the outbreak until the summer, people experiencing symptoms are being urged to stay at home for seven days, but not to call their GP or NHS 24 unless their condition deteriorates.

Those who have been in contact with someone who is experiencing symptoms should only stay at home if they also begin to experience symptoms.

Scotland's chief medical officer Catherine Calderwood said: "Scotland is well-prepared for a significant outbreak of coronavirus but there is currently no treatment or vaccine. Early detection measures will continue to be vital in helping to prevent the spread of the virus.

"People have a vital role to play in helping us contain any outbreak by following the latest health and travel advice, and following basic hygiene precautions, such as washing hands frequently, not touching their face and covering their nose and mouth with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.

Nicola Sturgeon said widespread school closures at this stage could be ineffective as young people might gather informally and still spread the virus.

She said there was also concern that closing schools as a precaution would lead to key workers staying off work to look after children.

She did, however, advise that all overseas school trips should be cancelled.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Nicola Sturgeon announces advice that all overseas school trips will be cancelled

The Scottish Qualifications Authority has said there will be no changes to the exam timetable "at present".

It urged learners, parents, schools and colleges to "continue to prepare as normal".

All current deadlines for coursework and other assessments remain in place and the exam timetable is currently scheduled to run from 27 April until 4 June.

The Scottish government has also advised gatherings of more than 500 people should be cancelled from next Monday although this is not a UK-wide measure.

The first minister said the advice on mass gatherings was a Scottish government decision designed to reduce the impact on the emergency services, rather then preventing the spread of the virus.

Sunday's clash between Celtic and Rangers at Ibrox is still scheduled to go ahead.