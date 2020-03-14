Image copyright Getty Images

Scottish Finance Secretary Kate Forbes has announced a £320m rescue package for businesses.

The cash is being made available to support business through the Covid-19 outbreak.

The action has been taken to try to limit the impact of the pandemic on Scotland's economy.

The first Scots fatality was confirmed on Friday after an elderly patient with underlying health issues died in the NHS Lothian area.

During the 2020-21 financial year, business will be boosted with:

75% rates relief for retail, hospitality and leisure sectors with a rateable value of less than £69,000 from 1 April 2020

£80m fund to provide grants of at least £3,000 to small businesses in sectors facing the worst economic impact of Covid-19

1.6% rates relief for all properties across Scotland, effectively reversing the planned below inflation uplift in the poundage from 1 April 2020

Fixed rates relief of up to £5,000 for all pubs with a rateable value of less than £100,000 from 1 April 2020

Finance secretary Kate Forbes has offered £320m to help business

The finance secretary will also write to all local authorities urging them to respond positively to requests from ratepayers for payment deferrals for a fixed period.

Ms Forbes said: "Covid-19 will have challenging implications for businesses and the economy over the coming weeks and months.

"As well as following the latest health and travel advice, it's also crucial we consider the latest economic analysis and listen carefully to what the business community is telling us. We know that the tourism and hospitality sectors are facing immediate pressure, which is why we have directed support to them in particular."

She said that all ratepayers would benefit from a relief that effectively reversed the planned inflationary uplift that was due to come into effect in April.