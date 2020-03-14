Scotland

Coronavirus: Confirmed Scottish cases rise to 121

  • 14 March 2020
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Scotland has risen to 121.

Saturday's figures rose by 36 in 24 hours - the highest daily rise so far - after the country suffered its first fatality on Friday.

The elderly patient in the Lothian NHS area had existing underlying medical conditions.

A total of 3,715 people have been tested in Scotland. Across the UK, 798 people have been confirmed as positive and 10 more people have died.

The total number of UK deaths is now 21.

Coronavirus in Scotland

14 March
Health boardPositive cases
Ayrshire and Arran6
Borders5
Fife6
Forth Valley6
Grampian9
Greater Glasgow and Clyde31
Highland1
Lanarkshire10
Lothian25
Shetland11
Tayside11
Source: Scottish government

