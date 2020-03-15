Image copyright Getty Images Image caption More people are to be tested via GP surgeries in communities

Testing for coronavirus is to be extended into Scotland's communities.

The Scottish government said testing will now take place in GP surgeries, covering up to 1.2 million people.

Tests will be offered to people presenting with relevant symptoms, including with flu-like symptoms or general respiratory illness

The Chief Medical Officer said it would provide information on how fast the virus is spreading and inform decisions about further measures.

Dr Catherine Calderwood said the "surveillance testing" would provide "real-time" data which could be used to predict when the coronavirus outbreak would peak.

People presenting only mild symptoms - such as a temperature or cough - will not be routinely tested, and the advice remains for such patients to stay at home for seven days.

Coronavirus: Other developments

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said action to isolate over-70s for an extended period is planned in the coming weeks

Strathclyde University has become the latest university to suspend face-to-face teaching from Monday. The campus will remain open but teaching will be carried out online for the rest of the academic year

The 2020 Glasgow Kiltwalk, due to take place on 24 April, has been postponed

On Saturday the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Scotland rose to 121 - a jump of 36 in 24 hours and the highest daily rise so far.

The country suffered its first fatality on Friday. The elderly patient in the Lothian NHS area had existing underlying medical conditions.

According to the latest update, a total of 3,715 people have been tested in Scotland.

Coronavirus in Scotland 14 March Health board Positive cases Ayrshire and Arran 6 Borders 5 Fife 6 Forth Valley 6 Grampian 9 Greater Glasgow and Clyde 31 Highland 1 Lanarkshire 10 Lothian 25 Shetland 11 Tayside 11

Dr Calderwood said: "This new approach to testing will enable us to understand the pattern and spread of coronavirus in the community, to develop a clear assessment of the situation and to predict the peak number of cases, without having to test everyone with possible symptoms.

"Everybody has a role to play in helping contain this outbreak by following the latest health advice and basic hygiene precautions such as washing hands frequently, not touching their face and covering their nose and mouth with a tissue when coughing or sneezing."

She reiterated the current public health advice for Scotland:

Those with mild symptoms do not need to be tested.

They should continue to stay at home for seven days and only contact their GP or 111 if their condition worsens.

Common symptoms of coronavirus include fever/temperature of above 37.8°C and a new continuous cough

Key workers such as NHS staff will continue to be tested if they show symptoms.