Scotland's coronavirus challenge in numbers

Much of the UK response to the coronavirus outbreak has focused on two areas - protecting the elderly and whether schools should be closed. How would control measures in these areas affect Scotland's population?

As of 16 March, there were 171 positive cases of Covid-19 in Scotland following 4,240 tests. So far, one patient north of the border has died.

The number of new cases in the UK and Scotland is expected to rise sharply in the next four weeks and then peak in June.

Coronavirus cases in Scotland

Special measures to protect the over-70s are deemed necessary because of their proven vulnerability to the disease.

They are more likely to need hospital care - or die - after being infected with the virus.

In Scotland, it is likely the over-70s will soon be urged to "reduce social contact" to avoid coronavirus infection.

In the words of Scotland's national clinical director Jason Leitch, the message is "no bingo, no pubs", but contact with family and neighbours could still be maintained.

The UK government is proposing even stronger measures, saying that the elderly should self-isolate.

Getty Images Scotland's elderly population 725,701over-70s in Scotland 13%of the population Source: National Records of Scotland (2018)

In Scotland, any guidance on what the over-70s should be doing to protect themselves will affect about 13% of the population.

According to a recent National Records of Scotland estimate, there are just over 460,000 people aged 70-79 who will no longer be visiting their local or going to the bingo.

There are fewer 80 to 89-year-olds - about 222,000 - and about 42,000 people aged over 90.

Scotland's population

The control measures being put in place by the UK and Scottish governments are designed to delay the spread of the virus.

By doing this, the aim is to "flatten" the peak of the outbreak and ideally keep it within the NHS's capacity to deal with patients who need hospital care.

Many countries have taken the decision to close schools as a way of slowing the spread of the disease.

According to Unesco, there are now an "unprecedented" number of children and young adults not at school or university across 73 countries.

Although the young seem to be less affected by the coronavirus, there is a risk the virus could spread around schools and then be brought home where it can be transmitted to parents and grandparents.

BBC Education in Scotland 2,502schools 693,251 pupils

51,959teachers (fulltime equivalent) Source: Scottish government

Increasing numbers of schools are closing in Scotland for deep cleans when staff or pupils have tested positive for coronavirus, but so far there has been no co-ordinated closure announced across the UK.

This is being kept under close review, although Mr Leitch has said school closures in Scotland are not "inevitable".

Getty Images Pre-school in Scotland 96,549children attending nurseries 2,544nurseries and childcare centres Source: Scottish government

Closing all schools and nurseries in Scotland would immediately affect almost 790,000 young people, many of whom would need to be cared for at home instead.

This is one of the reasons the UK and Scottish governments have resisted the measure so far, as it could take people away from work in the public sector and businesses that will already be experiencing higher levels of absence.

There are also concerns that young people will continue to meet informally and perhaps be at even more risk of spreading the virus away from the school setting where hygiene regimes are easier to enforce.

Finally, a prolonged school closure would seriously disrupt the education of hundreds of thousands of children - and could create all sorts of problems for those expecting to take Nationals or Highers in a few weeks' time.