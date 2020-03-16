Number of Scottish coronavirus cases rises to 171

The number of coronavirus cases in Scotland has risen to 171, the Scottish government has confirmed.

The latest figures represent an increase of 18 on Sunday and brings the total tested to 4,895.

The number of cases in Greater Glasgow and Clyde remains the highest in the country at 44.

Monday's figures also reveal the first case of Covid-19 has been recorded in Dumfries and Galloway.

Only two of Scotland's 14 health boards, Orkney and Western Isles, have yet to record a positive case.

The number of UK coronavirus deaths, which includes the first in Wales, is now 36.

Most of those who have died in the UK have been people over the age of 60 with underlying health conditions.

The total number of people in the UK to test positive for the virus has risen to 1,543, according to the latest Department of Health figures.

More than 42,000 people have been tested.