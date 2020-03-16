Coronavirus: Is Scotland taking different approach?

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Nicola Sturgeon said all four nations were discussing asking older people to reduce their social contact by about 75%

The Scottish approach to managing coronavirus has more in common with the rest of the UK than not.

The first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, said the four nations of the UK were working to take decisions together.

That doesn't mean something announced by UK, Wales or Northern Ireland authorities necessarily applies in Scotland and vice-versa.

Ms Sturgeon said weekend briefings to UK media suggesting over-70s would be asked to self-isolate for several months were "not helpful".

She said all four nations were discussing asking older people to reduce their social contact by about 75%.

This social distancing strategy would aim to cut the chances of older people picking up the virus, without cutting them off from family and carers.

If activated, this policy would probably apply across the UK, as does the advice to stay at home for seven days if you develop a persistent cough or fever.

There are, however, some differences in the Scottish approach.

From today, the Scottish government's advising against gatherings of 500 people or more (to reduce the burden on emergency workers).

It's also made clear this advice may last for several months (or more) and may be extended to smaller gatherings.

Other parts of the UK have not yet adopted a similar approach.

More GP surgeries will be included in efforts to test for and monitor the virus

The Scottish government has also announced plans to extend testing and monitoring of coronavirus.

The existing system used to track winter flu is to be used for Covid-19 and to be expanded from a network of 41 to 200 GP surgeries.

This should produce more accurate estimates for the spread of the virus (which is likely to be more extensive than the current number of confirmed cases suggests).

It's not clear if this monitoring system will be replicated elsewhere in the UK.

Overall, the UK is taking a co-ordinated approach to coronavirus.

That will be underlined this week when the government at Westminster publishes emergency legislation for the whole UK, including (with the Scottish government's cooperation) in areas of devolved responsibility.

What is striking is how different the UK approach is to that of many other European countries, where shutting down schools and borders has become commonplace.

Just because the UK's approach is different does not make it wrong. But it does raise obvious questions.

The authorities here may have to work harder to explain this difference in order to retain public confidence.

They would probably have done so already if that did not risk criticising neighbouring countries.