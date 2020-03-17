Scotland

Scotland's papers: UK on the 'brink' of a coronavirus lockdown

  • 17 March 2020
Image caption Like all of Tuesday's front pages, The Herald leads with the prime minister's announcement that Britons should avoid all social contact and non-essential travel. The paper says the UK is on the "brink of a lockdown".
Image caption The Scotsman devotes its entire front page to a picture of Boris Johnson, captioned with the headline "stay at home".
Image caption The Times pictures an empty Buchanan Street in Glasgow with the headline: "Britain in lockdown".
Image caption The Daily Telegraph says life has been "put on hold" by the prime minister, who announced the measures in his daily coronavirus briefing on Monday evening.
Image caption "Britain shuts shop" is the headline on the front page of the Scottish Daily Mail, which says that Britain is facing the biggest shutdown of normal life since World War Two.
Image caption The i reports that the public have been urged to work from home where possible - although schools will stay open for now.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express tells its readers that "we can do this together", reporting that the most at risk should self-isolate for three months.
Image caption The National reports the comments of Nicola Sturgeon on the latest virus measures, saying "we will get through this but life will change".
Image caption The Daily Record also says that life is "on hold" for the next weeks and months, with the lockdown predicted to last all summer.
Image caption The Scottish Sun says the UK prime minister and Scottish first minister have shut the country, with Mothers' Day and the Grand National "cancelled".
Image caption The Courier says health centres across Tayside are being closed as 17 coronavirus cases are reported in the region.
Image caption The Press and Journal reports the prime minister's comments that it's time for "drastic action" to try to slow the spread of the virus.
Image caption The Edinburgh Evening News says a "sombre" PM tells people to avoid pubs, going with the headline "Taps aff".

