Scotland

Scotland's papers: Virus rescue package and the Alex Salmond trial

  • 18 March 2020
Image caption The Herald says the money to stop "Britain going broke" is an "unprecedented" peacetime lifeline to protect businesses, jobs and homeowners. The paper also pictures Alex Salmond on the front page, reporting that the ex-first minister told his trial that the claims against him were "fabricated".
Image caption The Scotsman also leads with the story that the chancellor has promised a £350bn rescue package to save the UK economy as the country is shut down by the coronavirus outbreak.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph says Chancellor Rishi Sunak's "virus lifeline" will provide government-backed loans to businesses so they can keep paying employees.
Image caption The Times reports that the £350bn bailout will also fund three-month mortgage holidays, cheap credit, tax breaks and grants.
Image caption "Rishi's £350bn kiss of life" is the headline on the front page of the Daily Mail. The paper says it was an "astonishing" rescue package that will try to stave off economic disaster.
Image caption The National says that First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has urged the Yes movement to be a force for good during the coronavirus crisis.
Image caption The Scottish Sun leads with the Alex Salmond trial, reporting that the former first minister told the court the allegation he had tried to rape a Scottish government official was a "lie".
Image caption The Daily Record reports the news that routine operations have been suspended as the NHS gears up for its "biggest fight" in its history.
Image caption The Courier pictures empty town and city centres across the Tayside region as museums and other venues close.
Image caption The Glasgow Evening Times reports the news that the first coronavirus patient in the city has died. The paper also says that all Glasgow museums, gyms and libraries will be closed until April.
Image caption The Press and Journal says a pensioner has been arrested by police investigating one of Scotland's oldest unsolved murder cases. Dr Brenda Page was found dead in her Aberdeen flat more than 40 years ago.
Image caption The Edinburgh Evening News pictures an almost empty Princes Street at 12:00 on Tuesday, with the headline "Ghost town".
Image caption "Stick it up yer virus" is the headline on the front page of the Daily Star, as a "defiant" UK goes into lockdown.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites