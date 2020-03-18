Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Church funerals in Scotland will be limited to very close family during the coronavirus outbreak

Scotland's main Churches say only close family should attend funerals during the coronavirus pandemnic.

Guidance issued from both the Church of Scotland and the Catholic Church have asked that funerals be limited to small numbers of family members in a bid to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Masses and church services have also been halted.

Elders have been asked to limit weddings, suggesting "sensitive" conversations about postponement.

The letters were issued by religious leaders over the past two days, as Scotland's anti-virus measures begin to reach every part of daily life.

Guidance against events involving more than 500 people came into force across the country on Monday, which includes church services.

And over 70s have been asked to reduce their social contact by about 75% as the country fights the illness.

The Church of Scotland said on funerals: "The key phrase here is to minimise social contact. Sensitive conversations will need to take place with families and mourners ahead of funeral ceremonies, and to consider the size of groups gathering for funerals.

"It may be necessary in the future to consider whether funerals should be restricted exclusively to minister, immediate family, and funeral directors."

Both Churches said that services would stop but churches would remain open for individuals to pray and that visitors should observe robust hand hygiene

The letter encouraged local ministers to check if crematoria had access to livestreaming facilities.

The Church told all local ministers that services should stop from Wednesday, including Easter services.

'Only close family'

The Catholic Church announced that no public masses would take place from Thursday.

After a meeting of the Bishops' Conference of Scotland, the Church said that for the celebration of baptisms, funeral masses and weddings, only close family would be invited.

Church leaders said that the decision to stop religious services was particularly difficult, given that the institutions were traditionally a place to turn to in troubled times.

But the Catholic bishops said that priests would continue to celebrate Holy Mass in private, praying for those suffering from Covid-19.

Both faiths said that church buildings would be kept open as a place for people to pray but visitors would have to observe "robust hand hygiene".

UK Cabinet ministers met members of the funeral, burial and crematoria sector on Tuesday to set out plans for increased demand as the virus spread progresses.

The National Association of Funeral Directors NAFD said in a statement: "Funeral homes and families should assess each funeral individually and consider whether it might mean smaller numbers of people and organising a celebration of life or memorial service planned for a later date.

"Alternatives such as webcasting may enable other mourners to participate."

All of Scotland's Churches will join a National Day of Prayer on Sunday 22 March, Mothering Sunday, to pray for the country and the world.

The General Assembly of the Church of Scotland in May has been cancelled.