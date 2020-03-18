Coronavirus: Scottish businesses 'need help now'

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Pubs across the country have been hit hard by the impact of Covid-19

Business leaders in Scotland have called for the government to provide rapid financial aid to employers in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tracy Black, director of CBI Scotland, welcomed the £350bn package of measures announced by the chancellor on Tuesday.

But she said the speed of support was key and urged everyone to work together to protect livelihoods.

Colin Borland of FSB Scotland said developments had moved at "grease lightening" pace.

Small businesses across the country have also expressed alarm at the potential consequences of Covid-19 in the coming weeks and months.

Ms Black told the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme: "I think what is absolutely vital is that help is delivered quickly.

"Simplicity is the absolute key to this. Businesses need to know how to access that help and where to go for advice."

She added that the most urgent matter was wages and said many firms have had no choice but to reduce staff hours.

Ms Black also said she expected the chancellor to announce "whole economy measures", such as tax relief on VAT and National Insurance.

The CBI Scotland director said the preservation of businesses was vital to ensure the country was in a position to recover.

She said: "If we want tourists to come back here we need to make sure that there is hotels, pubs, festivals going on and we have the economy to attract that business back.

"It is critical that everybody works together to protect livelihoods and protect jobs and make sure that we do have an economy once this crisis passes."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption People across the world have been taking precautions against the virus, including some in Edinburgh

Mr Borland, director of devolved nations for FSB Scotland, described the need of businesses as "immediate".

He said some employers had told him they only had enough cash flow until the weekend while others expected to run out in a couple of weeks.

And he said many were losing sleep thinking about how they could keep staff on.

He added: "The really important thing about this package is that it gets to people who need it now.

"We can't be tied up in red tape or going through extra bureaucratic hoops to make sure people get the money they require."

Speed

He also said the seriousness of the situation could not be underestimated.

Mr Borland added: "We are seeing perfectly viable businesses who could be going to the wall just because of a single cash-flow issue."

He acknowledged the Scottish government could not just "cut and paste" the measures announced by the chancellor, but he expected the outcome to be the same for businesses north of the border.

Mr Borland said: "The real key thing, regardless of what conclusion they arrive at, is about speed.

"We absolutely have to get this up and running now."

Meanwhile, Great British Bake Off semi-finalist Flora Shedden has called for greater clarity from the UK government for small businesses affected by the outbreak.

Ms Shedden, who owns a bakery and coffee shop in Dunkeld, said a three-month lockdown "as predicted" would "ultimately cause bankruptcy for us."

Posting on Instagram, she said: "As a small business, taking out another loan during this time of uncertainty is not a viable option for us."

She said the £10,000 grant her business was eligible for was unlikely to be processed in time for this month's payroll "when it really counts" and would only cover five weeks' pay.