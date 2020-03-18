Image copyright Getty Images

The first minister has said schools and nurseries across Scotland will close from the end of this week and may not reopen before the summer.

Nicola Sturgeon announced the move as it was confirmed a third patient in Scotland has died after testing positive for Covid-19.

The total number of coronavirus cases is now 227, up 32 on Tuesday.

Ms Sturgeon said: "My view is that it is now inevitable that we will close schools and nurseries.

"My planning assumption is that schools will close to pupils at the end of this week. I wanted today to give parents notice of that."

Image caption First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the move during a media briefing in Edinburgh

The first minister said the decision was driven by two key factors.

She added: "First is the science. I expect that is likely to tell us to close schools.

"Secondly, schools are reaching the point where they have lost too many staff to continue."

Ms Sturgeon said Education Secretary John Swinney would set out arrangements on Thursday and address questions about exams and what it means for key workers.

She said: "We are still working out the fine detail of what exactly this will mean. How long will this last?

"The clearest guidance I can give is that schools and nurseries will not reopen after the Easter break.

"At this stage I cannot promise that they will reopen before the summer holidays."



The Scottish Qualifications Authority described it as "a very serious and evolving situation".

A spokesman said: "Every effort should be made to ensure schools remain partially open to allow senior phase pupils to complete learning and be able to submit coursework, in addition to being able to open as examination centres during the diet, should medical and scientific advice allow.

"As you would expect, the SQA is working through a range of scenarios, including in the event that there is significant disruption to the diet.

"In the meantime, we strongly suggest that schools and colleges continue to prioritise the completion of coursework, including for those subjects with later deadlines."