Three more patients have died in Scotland after testing positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths to six.

The first minister told the Scottish Parliament the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 had risen to 266, an increase of 39 from Wednesday.

But Nicola Sturgeon warned the figures were "likely to be an underestimate".

She added that those on the frontline of the NHS were the priority for testing.

Police officers and other emergency service personnel will also be included in the list of key workers, whose children will still be able to go to school.

Ms Sturgeon acknowledged there must be local flexibility on what constitutes a key worker as some posts may be considered crucial in rural areas but not in cities.

The first minister told MSPs that Scotland now has three laboratories for testing and it is hoped they will be able to carry out 3,000 tests a day.

Ms Sturgeon said a £2.2bn package of support was available to help sustain businesses and help them pay their staff fairly.

Education Secretary John Swinney will announce an update on the exams situation at 14:00.

He will say whether they will go ahead on the original timetable, if they will be delayed, or if "alternative certification" methods will be adopted.