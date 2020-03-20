Image caption Nicola Sturgeon said the health advice issued was "not optional"

The number of cases of coronavirus in Scotland has risen to 322, but there have been no further deaths.

The first minister announced the latest figure in her daily briefing from Edinburgh. It records a rise of 56 cases from Thursday.

She urged people to continue to follow the recommended measures to prevent the spread of the virus, saying the health advice is "not optional".

So far there have been a total of six deaths in Scotland.

She reminded people of the most important advice - to reduce social contact, work from home and stay away from crowded places.

Those who are most vulnerable should stay at home as much as possible.

'Not merely optional'

She said: "I know we are asking people to fundamentally change the way we live our lives. And these changes will become more apparent and more difficult as we head into the weekend.

"There will be some of you who are wanting to head out to the pub for a final night out or a meal out with friends. But my guidance to you is crystal clear - please do not do this. You must not consider this vital health advice to be merely optional."

She said further advice for pregnant women would be published later on Friday.

The first minister said she understood people did not like to be told what to do by politicians.

But she said: "Believe me when I say this is vital. It is vital for your own protection, it is vital for the protection of your loved ones, particularly the older and more vulnerable people.

"It is vital for the protection of our NHS and its ability to care for those who will need it in the weeks to come. It is vital for the protection of all of us and it is vital to help us save lives."

Ms Sturgeon sent her best wishes to children across the country as they finished school for the forseeable future.

She said: "I fervently wish we were not having to close schools but it is essential to help us reduce the impact of this virus."