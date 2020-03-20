Reduced timetable on Scotland's trains from Monday

Image caption Scotrail services will be reduced across the country from Monday

Rail services in Scotland will move to a reduced timetable from Monday.

Operators said the decision was taken to protect services for essential workers and to allow vital freight trains to continue.

The reduction in services will be similar to a Sunday service, with some additional early and late trains for key staff.

Scotrail said the changes would ensure there were "more than enough seats to meet current demand levels".

It added that the new arrangements would be "kept under regular review".

Essential journeys only

Scottish Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said we were reaching a point where services would be reduced to essential journeys only.

He added: “Moving to a reduced timetable will not only help ensure some passenger services continue to run, it will enable freight to be prioritised so goods and emergency supplies such as medicines can be moved around the country."

In a statement published on its website, Scotrail said rail workers were "working flat out to provide transport for people delivering essential services".

It said staffing levels at Scotrail and Network Rail Scotland had been affected by the "unprecedented global crisis", as well as customer demand.

The statement said the new timetable represented "significant change from the normal daily timetable, with a specific focus to deliver an effective public transport service for key workers".

It said the changes would create opportunities for extra cleaning on trains and in stations.