Seventh Scottish coronavirus patient dies

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption More than 8,000 coronavirus tests have been carried out in Scotland

Another patient has died in Scotland after testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of deaths to seven, the Scottish government confirmed.

The total number of Covid-19 cases is now 373, an increase of 51 on Friday.

The figures also reveal 8,259 tests have been carried out across Scotland.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde now has 110 cases - up 19 - followed by NHS Lanarkshire with 49 and NHS Lothian with 44.

Cases have been recorded in 12 of the 14 health board areas, with the exception of NHS Western Isles and NHS Orkney.

Coronavirus in Scotland Health board Positive cases Ayrshire and Arran 21 Borders 10 Dumfries and Galloway 13 Fife 13 Forth Valley 27 Grampian 20 Greater Glasgow and Clyde 110 Highland 8 Lanarkshire 49 Lothian 44 Shetland 24 Tayside 34

On Friday First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warned the Scottish people were facing the "biggest challenge of our lifetimes" in the fight against coronavirus.

She addressed the nation after Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed compulsory closures of restaurants, cafes, pubs, gyms and cinemas.

The escalation in social distancing measures came at the end of a week of major announcements including the closure of schools and the postponement of exams, for the first time since the system was set up in 1888.

In her speech, Ms Sturgeon warned that the number of Covid-19 cases was "set to rise sharply".

She urged people to follow social distancing advice to save lives and reduce pressure on the NHS.