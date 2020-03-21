Seventh Scottish coronavirus patient dies
Another patient has died in Scotland after testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of deaths to seven, the Scottish government confirmed.
The total number of Covid-19 cases is now 373, an increase of 51 on Friday.
The figures also reveal 8,259 tests have been carried out across Scotland.
NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde now has 110 cases - up 19 - followed by NHS Lanarkshire with 49 and NHS Lothian with 44.
Cases have been recorded in 12 of the 14 health board areas, with the exception of NHS Western Isles and NHS Orkney.
Coronavirus in Scotland
|Health board
|Positive cases
|Ayrshire and Arran
|21
|Borders
|10
|Dumfries and Galloway
|13
|Fife
|13
|Forth Valley
|27
|Grampian
|20
|Greater Glasgow and Clyde
|110
|Highland
|8
|Lanarkshire
|49
|Lothian
|44
|Shetland
|24
|Tayside
|34
On Friday First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warned the Scottish people were facing the "biggest challenge of our lifetimes" in the fight against coronavirus.
She addressed the nation after Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed compulsory closures of restaurants, cafes, pubs, gyms and cinemas.
The escalation in social distancing measures came at the end of a week of major announcements including the closure of schools and the postponement of exams, for the first time since the system was set up in 1888.
In her speech, Ms Sturgeon warned that the number of Covid-19 cases was "set to rise sharply".
She urged people to follow social distancing advice to save lives and reduce pressure on the NHS.
- EASY STEPS: What should I do?
- A SIMPLE GUIDE: What are the symptoms?
- CONTAINMENT: What it means to self-isolate
- LOOK-UP TOOL: Check cases in your area
- VIDEO: The 20-second hand wash