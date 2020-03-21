Scotland

Scotland's papers: Government pays out for public to stay in

  • 21 March 2020
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption The Daily Record leads with the UK government's announcement that it will pay 80% of wages for workers who are at risk of losing their jobs as a result of the coronavirus crisis. The paper also covers the other major development on Friday, namely the closure of pubs, restaurants, theatres and gyms.
Image copyright The Courier
Image caption In place of a headline The Courier picks out a powerful quote from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's media briefing. She said: "We are entering stormy waters and I cannot tell you yet when we will reach dry land".
Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail
Image caption "Shutdown" is the headline in the Scottish Daily Mail. The papers hails the UK government's bailout for under-threat workers as "historic."
Image copyright Scotsman
Image caption As well as the major developments in Westminster, The Scotsman attempts to lift the mood of its readers with a picture of a man proposing to his girlfriend against a clear blue sky at the top of Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh.
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption The Herald includes an eight-page guide to "surviving isolation" in its Saturday edition. It describes the prime minister's closure of pubs, clubs and restaurants as a "bombshell".
Image copyright Scottish Sun
Image caption The Scottish Sun features a picture of four empty pint glasses on its front page as it highlights the "unprecedented rescue package" announced on the "day Britain shut down". The paper's main headline says: "After That, We All Need A Drink".
Image copyright The i
Image caption The i picks up on the announcement that the self-employed will be able to claim universal credit benefit - though Labour has called for more help to be offered.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Express
Image caption "Unleashed: The New Battle For Britain" is the headline in the Scottish Daily Express. It adds that the chancellor was effectively signing a "blank cheque" with his wage-support pledge.
Image copyright Daily Telegraph
Image caption The Daily Telegraph quotes Chancellor Rishi Sunak as saying the country has reached a "generation-defining moment", as he vowed the government would pick up the bill for anyone "furloughed" by the crisis. The paper says the move is vital to protect jobs in light of the prime minister's announcement of a shutdown of businesses - aimed at limiting the spread of the virus.
Image copyright Edinburgh Evening News
Image caption The Edinburgh Evening News features an elderly couple and empty supermarket shelves on its front page. It urges readers to "Stop And Think" before stockpiling goods.
Image copyright The National
Image caption The National front page has been turned into a form for readers to fill out and pass on to an elderly or needy neighbour who may need to self-isolate as a result of the virus.
Image copyright Glasgow Times
Image caption Its sister title, The Glasgow Times, features the same form and the rallying call: "We'll get through this together!"
Image copyright Daily Star
Image caption "Sling yer hook!" is the front-page headline on the Daily Star. It pictures revellers smoking and drinking together in spite of the government urging people to avoid unnecessary social contact.

