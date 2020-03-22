Scotland

Scotland's papers: 'Isolate or death toll will be huge'

  • 22 March 2020
Image copyright Sunday Mail
Image caption The Sunday Mail leads with a stark warning from Scotland's national clinical director Jason Leitch that the country faces a "devastating" death toll" unless people follow the government's advice.
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption "Your Country Needs You" is the headline in The Herald on Sunday. The paper leads with calls from a senior MSP for the NHS to recruit "an army of volunteers" to take the pressure off the health service.
Image copyright Sunday Post
Image caption The Sunday Post features a picture of a desolate Queen Street in Glasgow at 13:00 on Saturday when it would normally be bustling with crowds. The paper also reports the NHS is escalating emergency planning "for the onslaught ahead".
Image copyright Sunday National
Image caption The Sunday National also features a picture of a deserted Buchanan Street in Glasgow above the headline "We All Stand Together Apart".
Image copyright Sunday Times
Image caption The Sunday Times reports letters will be sent to 1.5m of the most at risk people this week urging them: "Stay home alone to save your life". The paper also features an investigation which claims a doctor made £1.7m in a week from "virus tests".
Image copyright Scotland on Sunday
Image caption Scotland on Sunday asks "Is Scotland prepared?" under a tweet by Angus MacNeil MP which includes a picture of a makeshift medical centre in Barra with no ventilators, oxygen or testing facilities. He warns: "This is not far from 3rd world basic...Message is don't come on holiday please RT".
Image copyright Scottish Mail on Sunday
Image caption The Scottish Mail on Sunday leads on the prime minister's plea for people to celebrate Mother's Day with a video call rather than visiting mums in person. It comes as Mr Johnson warned the virus numbers were "very stark" and "accelerating".
Image copyright Scottish Sunday Express
Image caption The Scottish Sunday Express quotes Mr Johnson as saying the threat of coronavirus "cannot be sugar coated". It also features an image of supermarket shelves stripped bare, adding "selfish shoppers told 'you should be ashamed'".

