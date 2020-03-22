Image copyright WPA Pool Image caption More than 8,000 people in Scotland have been tested for Covid-19

Three more patients in Scotland have died after testing positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths to 10.

The number of known cases of Covid-19 has risen to 416, an increase of 43 on Saturday.

The Scottish government said a total of 8,679 tests have now been carried out across the country.

Greater Glasgow and Clyde has the highest number of confirmed cases with 130, a rise of 20 in the past 24 hours.

The Lanarkshire total remains the same at 49, while Lothian recorded two more cases, bringing the total to 46.

The number of cases in Shetland remains 24.

People have tested positive in 12 of the country's 14 health board areas, with the exception of Western Isles and Orkney.