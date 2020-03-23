Image caption Ms Sturgeon said no-one should be meeting people outside their family group unless it is absolutely essential

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said Scotland is "on the cusp of a rapid acceleration of coronavirus cases".

She said that is why the advice given to people is to stay at home where possible.

It comes as Ms Sturgeon confirmed the number of coronavirus deaths in Scotland had reached 10, with 416 known cases.

She said: "life should not feel normal", and if it did, you should ask if you are doing the right things."

The first minister said no-one should be meeting people outside their family group unless it is absolutely essential.

She told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme: "The experts are telling us that we are on the cusp of a rapid acceleration, and that acceleration may be quicker than we had previously thought.

"That is why the advice to people is now so clear, so strict and so robust. If at all possible, stay at home".

The first minister emphasised that "life should not feel normal" after limits were introduced on social gathering with the closure of pubs and cafes.

She said: "Every time you think about interacting or meeting up with other people outside your family group, then ask yourself if that is necessary.

"If it is not, don't do it. People should not be crowding together.

"While it is fine to go outside for some fresh air with one or two other people, you shouldn't be crowding into parks or onto beaches."

She added: "This is really tough, but this is the kind of action that will help us slow down the spread of this virus and ultimately save lives."

Ms Sturgeon also appealed to young people, who she said may feel they are "invincible", to stick to the new guidelines.

She said: "The advice is for the protection of all of us, particularly the protection of those who are more vulnerable to serious illness and potentially dying from this, and it's about protecting our health service.

"If our health service becomes overwhelmed, there will be people who will die needlessly and avoidably and that is that we are trying to prevent."

