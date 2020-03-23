Coronavirus in Scotland: How many cases are there?

Image copyright Getty Images

There are currently 499 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Scotland, although the actual number of cases is likely to be in the tens of thousands.

This page is updated regularly and shows how the number of confirmed cases has grown in Scotland, as well as a breakdown of where those cases are.

Figures correct as of 14:00 on 23 March 2020.

Scotland's coronavirus cases

Scotland's coronavirus deaths

Where are Scotland's coronavirus cases? Health board Positive cases Ayrshire and Arran 25 Borders 11 Dumfries and Galloway 16 Fife 16 Forth Valley 30 Grampian 23 Greater Glasgow and Clyde 130 Highland 8 Lanarkshire 49 Lothian 46 Shetland 24 Tayside 38 Orkney 0 Western Isles 0

Source for all graphs and figures: Scottish government's coronavirus in Scotland