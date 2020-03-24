Image caption

Two stories dominate Scotland's papers on Tuesday - Alex Salmond being acquitted of sexual assault charges and the Covid-19 "lockdown". The Daily Record lists the 12 not guilty verdicts and one of not proven which were returned by a jury at the end of the former fist minister's trial. It leads with news of the latest measures introduced in the fight against coronavirus, including people being told to stay at home whenever possible and to only shop for basic essentials.