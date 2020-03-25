Scotland

The papers: 'Stay off the streets' and police chief's vow

  • 25 March 2020
Image caption The effect of Scotland's first day on coronavirus lockdown is captured on the front page of The Scotsman. It features a picture of the deserted Lawnmarket area of the city as people follow new government measures to stay at home unless it is essential to go out for groceries or go to work.
Image caption The Daily Record leads with two specific cases of Covid-19 infection. The paper says a nurse at the Beatson clinic in Glasgow - one of the country's foremost cancer centres - has caught coronavirus. It also reports that Rangers defender Ross McCrorie, who is currently on loan at English League One side Portsmouth, has been diagnosed with the virus.
Image caption The Herald focuses on health secretary Jeane Freeman's announcement that the number of intensive care beds in Scotland is to increase four-fold ahead of an expected surge in critically-ill coronavirus patients. Ms Freeman told MSPs plans are now under way to have more than 700 intensive care beds.
Image caption The Scottish Sun says the global war on coronavirus has been stepped up as more countries around the world close their borders. The paper highlights India's 1.3bn residents being ordered to stay at home in a bid to tackle the pandemic.
Image caption The Daily Mail warns that Scots face being arrested or fined if they break strict new lockdown guidelines. It comes after Police Scotland's chief constable Iain Livingstone insisted officers will not hesitate to act as virus rates "continue to soar".
Image caption The National goes with the same line, saying justice secretary Humza Yousaf confirms the police will be given all the power they need to enforce the new government measures. The paper says Mr Yousaf has also suggested prisoners could be released if the jail system is overwhelmed by coronavirus.
Image caption The Courier says anyone flouting lockdown guidelines could be fined £30 and end up in court if they fail to pay. The paper quotes Mr Yousaf saying the measures are unprecedented, but "we must take this action now to save lives".
Image caption An image of members of the armed forces helping to deliver emergency NHS equipment makes the front page of the i. In what the paper says is the "biggest week" for the health service since 1948, a new temporary hospital opens at London's ExCeL exhibition centre with 4,000 beds - as staff prepare for an influx in coronavirus patients.
Image caption The Times leads with a call for 250,000 volunteers to sign up to help the NHS tackle coronavirus. It adds that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under mounting pressure to impose further travel restrictions after commuters crammed on to public transport on Monday.
Image caption The Daily Star urges readers to "become a couch potato". It says D-Day war veterans and survivors of the Blitz are begging younger Brits to "do your duty" and stay on the sofa to help protect vulnerable people from coronavirus.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites