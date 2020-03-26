Scotland

The papers: Charles virus test 'fury' and volunteer 'army'

  • 26 March 2020
Image copyright Scotsmans
Image copyright Sun
Image copyright NAtional
Image copyright Daily Express
Image copyright Daily Star
Image copyright Daily Record
Image copyright Daily Mail
Image copyright Courier
Image copyright Edinburgh Evening News
Image copyright Glasgow evening times
Image copyright Inewspaper

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites