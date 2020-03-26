As NHS staff prepare for a huge upsurge in coronavirus cases, others are doing their best to support them with small acts of kindness. Here are just a few examples of the help being offered across Scotland.

Free socks for nurses

A Glasgow-based travel equipment firm has donated 5,000 pairs of compression socks to nurses at Scotland's hospitals.

The socks, commonly worn during long haul flights to maintain blood flow, are popular with nurses as a way of combating fatigue during long shifts.

Online company Trtl said its sales had dropped by 95% in recent weeks and it was happy to donate surplus stock, worth £250,000, to frontline staff.

Socks have been distributed at hospitals in Glasgow, Paisley, Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Dundee - with another 5,000 pairs due to be shipped to London next week.

3D printed masks

GP Robbie Coull has been working with schools which have 3D printers to produce his own protective masks.

He says he has been using them in his own surgery for lower risk cases, so that the N95-certified masks can be saved for higher risk situations.

There have also been reports of acetate being donated to make visors in some areas - but health officials are stressing that equipment must be properly tested and for quality control reasons, unofficial protective equipment is not encouraged.

Fifteen thousand paper tape measures

Staff at Ikea, at Braehead, handed over fruit, sandwiches and 15,000 paper tape measures to staff at Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

The tape measures will be used to check the height of patients admitted to intensive care, which is necessary to adjust ventilator settings.

The tape measures can then be binned, reducing the risk of cross-infection.

Hotel rooms for NHS staff

Peterhead FC chairman Rodger Morrison has offered NHS staff directly fighting the outbreak free use of bed and breakfast rooms at his Cock and Bull restaurant near Balmedie.

Similar offers have been made by hotels across Scotland. The Lodge at Perth Racecourse has reportedly been made available as a closed facility for NHS and other emergency staff.

Handwashing 'enforcers'

Volunteers have been helping to ensure proper hand hygiene is being maintained at Glasgow's superhospital.

Earlier in the week, a consultant anaesthetist at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital complained that the hand gel station was "tucked away" and many visitors were failing to wash their hands properly.

There have also been reports of hygiene products being stolen from hospitals.

While most hospital visiting has been suspended, those still allowed to visit are now being met by volunteers armed with hand sanitiser.

Thank you and applause

This letter was left for Debbie Doolan, a radiographer working at Inverclyde Royal Hospital.

At 20:00 on Thursday thousands of Scots are expected to join the UK Clap for our Carers event - a huge round of applause to thank doctors, nurses, carers, pharmacists and other NHS staff working hard to help those affected by coronavirus.

