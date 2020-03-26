Three more coronavirus deaths in Scotland

Three more people with coronavirus have died in Scotland, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed.

Ms Sturgeon said there had now been 894 confirmed cases of the virus in Scotland, an increase of 175 from Wednesday.

But she also warned that the actual number of cases is likely to be much higher.

It brings the total number of people to have died after contracting the virus to 25.

