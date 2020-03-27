Scotland

Coronavirus: Rainbow pictures on show across Scotland

  • 27 March 2020
Sophie Hayes in Old Kilpatrick
Image caption Sophie Hayes in Old Kilpatrick with her rainbow poster

Pictures of rainbows have been appearing in windows across the country as people try to stay positive while they are locked in their homes during the coronavirus outbreak.

Many of the posters have been drawn or painted by children, while other messages of support for the NHS have also appeared in various locations.

The isolation art appearing in house windows has often been accompanied by messages to stay home, stay safe and stay positive.

Here is a selection of pictures from across the country.

Five-year-old Freddie in Neilston
Image caption Five-year-old Freddie in Neilston points out his handiwork
Sonny and Auryn McBride from Girvan
Image caption Sonny and Auryn McBride in Girvan with their posters
Elliot Beatson in Perth
Image caption Elliot Beatson in Perth with his artwork
Inverurie
Image caption A rainbow poster in Inverurie, Aberdeenshire
Newport-on-Tay
Image caption The stay at home message was being highlighted in Newport-on-Tay
Highlands bin Image copyright Highland Council
Image caption There was a message of thanks left for those keeping services running in Highland Council
windows in Edinburgh
Image caption Rainbow posters could be seen in many windows around Edinburgh
windows in Edinburgh
windows in Edinburgh
Window in Brechin
Image caption Posters could also be seen brightening up windows in Brechin
windows in Dumfries
Image caption Posters were also on show in Dumfries
windows in Dumfries
Whitecraigs Care Home in Thornliebank
Image caption Balloons brightened up Whitecraigs Care Home in Thornliebank, as photographed by Amanda Randou
Giffnock
Image caption The positive message could even be seen on the pavement in Giffnock

