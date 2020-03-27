Scotland

Your pictures of Scotland 20-27 March

  • 27 March 2020

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 20 and 27 March. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs which can be found here.

Please also ensure you follow current coronavirus guidelines and take your pictures safely and responsibly.

Moray coast Image copyright Tom McPherson
Image caption Tom McPherson from Hopeman shot this "desolate, rugged landscape" between the ‘Collach’ (Cummingston) and Burghead.
Bird Image copyright Walter Baxter
Image caption Walter Baxter from Galashiels said he took this "watch the birdie" shot in his garden when a blue tit took an interest in his tripod-mounted camera.
Smoo Cave Image copyright Kenny Bryce
Image caption Kenny Bruce from Carluke took this shot at Smoo Cave in Durness. "The clear sky was what I hoped for but the hint of aurora was an added bonus."
Cow Image copyright Iain Taggart
Image caption "I thought this picture taken in Pollok Park might raise a smile" said Iain Taggart, and he was right.
Bee Image copyright Richard Paton
Image caption What will bee will bee: Richard Paton said he was "heartened" to see this little fellow in Ellon, Aberdeenshire, during his daily exercise walk.
Planes Image copyright Mike Wigg
Image caption Mike Wigg captured this atmospheric shot of planes parked up at Glasgow Airport.
Casper the dog Image copyright Alex Grant
Image caption Casper the friendly dog: Walkies photographed at the "beautiful" Kiloran Bay, Colonsay, by Alex Grant from Edinburgh.
Horses Image copyright Bruce Ormiston
Image caption Horses spotted having "neigh bother" with social distancing in the River Tweed, Melrose, by Bruce Ormiston.
Camas nan Geall Image copyright Iain Park
Image caption Iain Park from Alloa captured Camas nan Geall at sunset last week on the north west of Scotland.
Squirrel Image copyright Eric Niven
Image caption Red alert: Eric Niven saw this "lovely" squirrel in Tentsmuir Forest in Fife.
Pigeons Image copyright Jacki Gordon
Image caption Twin beaks: This was not our joke but Jacki Gordon's own for this picture of pigeons in Linn Park.
Loch Awe Image copyright Krista Betteley
Image caption Krista Betteley enjoyed her trip to Loch Awe.
Hare Image copyright Alasdair Scott
Image caption A mountain hare still in all-white winter fur, "cleverly trying to keep himself on the white snow patches to make his camouflage work best!" The work of Alasdair Scott from Edinburgh.
Gruinard Bay, Wester Ross Image copyright Jane Sayliss
Image caption Room with a view: Gruinard Bay, Wester Ross, from Jane Sayliss, from her lounge window. "This is a view I never tire of nor take for granted and consider myself privileged."
Mouse Image copyright Ben Freeman
Image caption "This little wood mouse popped his head out of the wall, and quickly scurried off again," said Ben Freeman. "We waited quietly with cameras poised to see if he'd return, and he did!" Taken near Banchory.
Scott Monument Image copyright Lara Schepis
Image caption Great Scott: Lara Schepis - "an Italian who fell in love with Scotland" - enjoyed the Scott Monument during a trip to Scotland.
Dog on beach Image copyright Matt Youngs
Image caption Photo of Pepper the dog on the beach at Sandend from Matt Youngs.
Dog Image copyright Al Bunyan
Image caption Playing hide-and-seek in the early morning glow at Dean Castle Nature Trail in Kilmarnock. Picture by Al Bunyan.

