Your pictures of Scotland 20-27 March

Image copyright Tom McPherson Image caption Tom McPherson from Hopeman shot this "desolate, rugged landscape" between the ‘Collach’ (Cummingston) and Burghead.

Image copyright Walter Baxter Image caption Walter Baxter from Galashiels said he took this "watch the birdie" shot in his garden when a blue tit took an interest in his tripod-mounted camera.

Image copyright Kenny Bryce Image caption Kenny Bruce from Carluke took this shot at Smoo Cave in Durness. "The clear sky was what I hoped for but the hint of aurora was an added bonus."

Image copyright Iain Taggart Image caption "I thought this picture taken in Pollok Park might raise a smile" said Iain Taggart, and he was right.

Image copyright Richard Paton Image caption What will bee will bee: Richard Paton said he was "heartened" to see this little fellow in Ellon, Aberdeenshire, during his daily exercise walk.

Image copyright Mike Wigg Image caption Mike Wigg captured this atmospheric shot of planes parked up at Glasgow Airport.

Image copyright Alex Grant Image caption Casper the friendly dog: Walkies photographed at the "beautiful" Kiloran Bay, Colonsay, by Alex Grant from Edinburgh.

Image copyright Bruce Ormiston Image caption Horses spotted having "neigh bother" with social distancing in the River Tweed, Melrose, by Bruce Ormiston.

Image copyright Iain Park Image caption Iain Park from Alloa captured Camas nan Geall at sunset last week on the north west of Scotland.

Image copyright Eric Niven Image caption Red alert: Eric Niven saw this "lovely" squirrel in Tentsmuir Forest in Fife.

Image copyright Jacki Gordon Image caption Twin beaks: This was not our joke but Jacki Gordon's own for this picture of pigeons in Linn Park.

Image copyright Krista Betteley Image caption Krista Betteley enjoyed her trip to Loch Awe.

Image copyright Alasdair Scott Image caption A mountain hare still in all-white winter fur, "cleverly trying to keep himself on the white snow patches to make his camouflage work best!" The work of Alasdair Scott from Edinburgh.

Image copyright Jane Sayliss Image caption Room with a view: Gruinard Bay, Wester Ross, from Jane Sayliss, from her lounge window. "This is a view I never tire of nor take for granted and consider myself privileged."

Image copyright Ben Freeman Image caption "This little wood mouse popped his head out of the wall, and quickly scurried off again," said Ben Freeman. "We waited quietly with cameras poised to see if he'd return, and he did!" Taken near Banchory.

Image copyright Lara Schepis Image caption Great Scott: Lara Schepis - "an Italian who fell in love with Scotland" - enjoyed the Scott Monument during a trip to Scotland.

Image copyright Matt Youngs Image caption Photo of Pepper the dog on the beach at Sandend from Matt Youngs.

Image copyright Al Bunyan Image caption Playing hide-and-seek in the early morning glow at Dean Castle Nature Trail in Kilmarnock. Picture by Al Bunyan.

