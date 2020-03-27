Image copyright PA Media

Eight more people with coronavirus in Scotland have died, taking the total number of deaths to 33, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Scotland now stands at 1,059 - an increase of 165 since Thursday.

Chief medical officer Catherine Calderwood said the actual number of people infected in Scotland could be as high as 65,000.

Ms Sturgeon said there were now 72 patients in intensive care units.

As Scotland prepares to spend its first weekend in "lockdown", the first minister urged people to heed the stay at home message.

"It is vital all of us stick with this," she said.

Image caption First Minister Nicola Sturgeon revealed the figures at her daily briefing

She praised health workers and police who have been given new emergency powers to enforce the restrictions.

Ms Sturgeon said: "My fervent hope and belief is that the police will not have to enforce these rules very often."

The first minister announced £3.8m extra funding for NHS mental health support services, and said people should look at the NHS inform website for details of helplines and services.