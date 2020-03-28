Coronavirus: The silent streets of Edinburgh
- 28 March 2020
Edinburgh has fallen silent amid the nationwide lockdown designed to reduce the spread of Covid-19.
Normally bustling Princes Street is nearly empty and only grocery stores and chemists are open.
For the few pedestrians about, there are new signs urging them to stay home and others celebrating NHS staff.
BBC Scotland's Christopher Bobyn spent an afternoon documenting the city's eerie new landscape.