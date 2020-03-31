Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Bars in the Grassmarket area of Edinburgh have closed

Pubs, hotels, shops and other businesses in Scotland have been boarded up after being forced to shut as part of the efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus. The security measures have been taken to try and prevent theft or damage from vandals.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The wooden boards were also fitted to the Black Bull pub in the Grassmarket

Image caption Fisherman's Tavern is one of the pubs boarded up in Broughty Ferry...

Image caption ... along with the Post Office bar

Image caption Shops in Brook Street, Broughty Ferry, have also taken similar measures

Image caption A number of bars and restaurants in the Shawlands area of Glasgow are also boarded up, including the Waverley Tea Room

Image caption The Georgic on Kilmarnock Road is also covered in boards...

Image caption ... as is Loks, which is located next to Pollok FC's stadium

Image caption The Palm Court Hotel in Aberdeen has also been boarded up

Image caption The boarded-up Balmoral hotel occupies a prominent location on Princes Street in Edinburgh

Image caption The Merlin bar is located in the Morningside area of Edinburgh

