Coronavirus in Scotland: Boarded up during the lockdown

  • 31 March 2020
Grassmarket, Edinburgh Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Bars in the Grassmarket area of Edinburgh have closed

Pubs, hotels, shops and other businesses in Scotland have been boarded up after being forced to shut as part of the efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus. The security measures have been taken to try and prevent theft or damage from vandals.

Grassmarket, Edinburgh Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The wooden boards were also fitted to the Black Bull pub in the Grassmarket
Fisherman's Tavern, Broughty Ferry
Image caption Fisherman's Tavern is one of the pubs boarded up in Broughty Ferry...
Post Office bar, Broughty Ferry
Image caption ... along with the Post Office bar
Brook Street, Broughty Ferry
Image caption Shops in Brook Street, Broughty Ferry, have also taken similar measures
Waverley Tea Rooms in Glasgow
Image caption A number of bars and restaurants in the Shawlands area of Glasgow are also boarded up, including the Waverley Tea Room
The Georgic bar in Glasgow
Image caption The Georgic on Kilmarnock Road is also covered in boards...
Loks in Glasgow
Image caption ... as is Loks, which is located next to Pollok FC's stadium
Palm Court in Aberdeen
Image caption The Palm Court Hotel in Aberdeen has also been boarded up
The Balmoral
Image caption The boarded-up Balmoral hotel occupies a prominent location on Princes Street in Edinburgh
The Merlin
Image caption The Merlin bar is located in the Morningside area of Edinburgh

