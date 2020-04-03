Your pictures of Scotland 27 March-3 April

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 27 March and 3 April. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs which can be found here.

Please also ensure you follow current coronavirus guidelines and take your pictures safely and responsibly.

Image copyright Andrew Mackie Image caption Neigh bother: Andrew Mackie captured seemingly effortless "expert" rider Stella and her horse on Seacliff Beach, East Lothian.

Image copyright On-May Yeung Image caption Made up with her efforts: On-May Yeung said: "This is a look which I designed during lockdown. Bright colours to show love to the world, to spread the message and love to everyone."

Image copyright Robin Gilfillan Image caption Swan vista: Robin Gilfillan captured this pair while having a daily walk along the Forth and Clyde Canal.

Image copyright Mark Fuller Image caption Light fantastic: Mark Fuller took this at Port Logan looking from Mull of Galloway across the Irish Sea "with the lights of Belfast glowing".

Image copyright Charles Robertson Image caption Westie life: Charles Robertson took this action photo of Bailey (aka DaFoof) on Sandend beach in Aberdeenshire.

Image copyright Peter Ribbeck Image caption River city: This is Peter Ribbeck's crane shot on the banks of the Clyde "surrounded in a mix of brilliant morning light and swirling fog".

Image copyright Duncan Milne Image caption Sons set: Duncan Milne captured young sons Harry and Oliver sitting on the garden wall "blethering" while watching the sunset in Netherlee, East Renfrewshire.

Image copyright Janina Dolny Image caption Stay home, viva NHS, stay safe: "I took this view with a message of Victoria Street in Edinburgh during the lockdown while on a quick walk around the block from my house", says Janina Dolny.

Image copyright Blair Malcolm Image caption Flower power: Blair Malcolm, 11, spotted this bee in Perth.

Image copyright John Patchett Image caption Room with a view: John Patchett from Kingussie said terrier Brogue was in a form of isolation to keep him away from some very big birds wandering through the garden.

Image copyright Frances Fyfe Image caption Shopping 'on line': "I washed my shopping bags today" says Frances Fyfe from Ayr.

Image copyright Forbes Hainey Image caption Marley and me: Eight-year-old Forbes Hainey has started taking photos with his dad's camera for a badge at Beavers. "This is my favourite picture," he said. "This is Marley. Hope you like it also." We certainly do, Forbes.

Image copyright Phil Reid Image caption Northern exposure: "I took this at night on a long exposure, looking up Loch Torridon towards Ben Alligin" Phil Reid says. "The light on the horizon was actually the moon rising."

Image copyright Dennis Swanson Image caption Are you looking at me? Dennis Swanson of Barnton, Edinburgh, appreciated this bird of prey. He's not so sure some smaller bird appreciated it quite as much...

Image copyright Sharon Bunyan Image caption We're going on a bear hunt: Sharon Bunyan from Chirnside, Berwickshire, saw this attraction for local children when they are out on their walk.

Image copyright Alison Stodart Image caption Winging it: "I often see this heron which lives on our local burn" said Alison Stodart at Mill of Inverarity, Forfar.

Image copyright Carena Schmid Image caption Bone-ect Four? Carena Schmid from Linlithgow found her rescue dogs Miss Darcy Mr Flash enjoying some home school indoor activities during lockdown.

Image copyright Chris Cogan Image caption "Mother nature doing impressive things": Up near Rogart, Sutherland, Chris Cogan captured this scene.

Image copyright Charles Colliar Image caption True love? These swans making a heart were seen on Linlithgow Loch

Image copyright Walter Baxter Image caption Small wonder: "I was lucky to see and photograph a goldcrest (Britain’s smallest bird) at a forest edge while walking on Blaikie’s Hill in Galashiels", says Walter Baxter.

Image copyright Geoff Der Image caption Who knew? "Things you learn during lockdown", says Geoff Der. "That squirrels like camelia flowers."

Image copyright Duncan Blyth Image caption Baby steps: "I went to drop off some essential goods for my brother", says Duncan Blyth. "Due to the new arrival of my nephew, Magnus, they are being very cautious about distancing so this is as close as I can get."

Conditions of use: If you submit an image, you do so in accordance with the BBC's terms and conditions.

Please ensure that the photograph you send is your own and if you are submitting photographs of children, we must have written permission from a parent or guardian of every child featured (a grandparent, auntie or friend will not suffice).

In contributing to BBC News you agree to grant us a royalty-free, non-exclusive licence to publish and otherwise use the material in any way, including in any media worldwide.

However, you will still own the copyright to everything you contribute to BBC News.

At no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe the law.

You can find more information here.