Number of Scottish coronavirus deaths reaches 60

Image copyright Getty Images

A further 13 people with coronavirus have died in Scotland, bringing the total to 60.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said a total of 1,993 people had now tested positive for the virus, up from 1,563 on Monday.

However, 108 of these were from a laboratory which had been unable to submit data over the weekend.

Ms Sturgeon said this partially explained the big increase in the number of positive tests.

But she stressed that the actual number of cases of coronavirus in Scotland is likely to be far higher than the figures show.

Scotland's chief medical officer, Catherine Calderwood, said the proportion of tests that were giving positive results was "increasing day by day".

She added: "Despite what we are doing, the virus is still being transmitted in our communities".

The daily Scottish government briefing was held as emergency powers to help tackle the coronavirus crisis were unveiled at the Scottish Parliament.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.