Image copyright Jasperimage Image caption A worker was injured at the Woodheads slaughterhouse

A worker at an Aberdeenshire abattoir has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

The 55-year-old was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary from the Woodheads slaughterhouse in Turriff at about 14:30.

Police Scotland said the man’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The Health and Safety Executive has been informed of the incident.