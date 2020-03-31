Turffiff abattoir worker airlifted to hospital
- 31 March 2020
A worker at an Aberdeenshire abattoir has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.
The 55-year-old was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary from the Woodheads slaughterhouse in Turriff at about 14:30.
Police Scotland said the man’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
The Health and Safety Executive has been informed of the incident.