Almost a quarter of Scottish Prison Service (SPS) staff are currently absent from work because of coronavirus, BBC Scotland has learned.

The Prison Officers' Association Scotland (POA) said the figures were "enormous" and putting a major strain on the overall operation.

The SPS said it was working with the government and other organisations to manage the "unprecedented challenges".

It has suspended some activities to reduce the risk of the virus spreading.

The Scottish government has been approached for comment.

On Monday, the SPS said 110 prisoners over 11 sites were self-isolating. At that time, two had tested positive for Covid-19.

More than 4,000 people are currently employed by the SPS.

Phil Fairlie, national chairman of the Prison Officers Association in Scotland, said: "Staffing levels have been dramatically reduced. Large numbers of staff are self-isolating. We have an enormous number of staff who are not available to attend the prison on a day-to-day basis.

"It is having a significant impact in terms of what we are able to do.

"I think we are getting close to about 25% of the staff being unavailable in any given day. We are moving to a single day shift next week to try and accommodate the delivery of the regime".