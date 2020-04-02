National 5 coursework will not be marked says SQA

Image copyright Getty Images

School coursework which has already been submitted by pupils will not be marked due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) has said.

The move applies to those sitting National 5 courses and follows the cancellation of exams this year in the wake of the virus outbreak.

It was previously announced that coursework for Higher and Advanced Higher courses would not be marked.

Teachers will estimate grades instead.

The SQA has already received coursework for a range of National 5 subjects but these will no longer be marked over concerns about the "safe receipt and delivery" of materials.

It has also been announced that the deadline for teachers to submit grade estimations has been extended until May 29.

This covers National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher courses and will make up the "core" of the results.

Fiona Robertson, SQA chief executive and Scotland's chief examiner, said: "I would like to thank everyone involved in Scottish education for their support and patience during this exceptionally difficult time.

"I fully appreciate that this is an uncertain time for learners who have worked hard throughout the year and will now, with their families, be worried about what this means for them.

"By working together, we can ensure that their hard work is rightly and fairly recognised through our qualifications system."