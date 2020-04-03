Image copyright Getty Images

The Scottish government's national clinical director has said there is "no evidence" to support members of the public wearing protective face masks.

Prof Jason Leitch said masks should be worn by healthcare workers and people who have coronavirus.

But he said because Covid-19 was spread by droplets rather than through the air, hand-washing and social distancing were more effective for everyone else.

He said "The global evidence is masks in the general population don't work."

Prof Leitch told the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme: "People don't wear them properly, they're hard, they're difficult, they're uncomfortable. Masks are not fun."

Coronavirus is spread by droplets that can spray into the air when those infected talk, cough and sneeze.

These can enter the body through the eyes, nose and mouth, either directly or after touching a contaminated object.

Many people in south-east Asia choose to wear face masks in public

If people carrying the virus wear masks, these droplets may be curtailed.

Some countries around the world, particularly in south-east Asia, have advocated the use of masks among the entire population.

However, Prof Leitch said that advice was unlikely to be given out by the Scottish government.

He said: "There is a cultural tradition in Asia to do it. That is principally because they have had airborne viruses in the past.

"This virus is not airborne - it has to be spread by droplets - hence the social distancing, the hand-washing.

"All of that is about keeping the droplets away from person-to-person spread.

"If this were in the air then the instructions would be very different, but it's not."