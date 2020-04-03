Coronavirus deaths in Scotland increase by 46

A further 46 people with coronavirus have died in Scotland, new figures have shown.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the total number of confirmed deaths across the country was now 172.

Ms Sturgeon said 3,001 people had now tested positive for the virus, an increase of 399 from Thursday.

There are 1,321 patients in hospital who have been diagnosed with the virus, including 176 who are being treated in intensive care.

The first minister also said NHS Scotland's testing capacity would increase from 1,900 a day to at least 3,500 "by the end of this month at the latest".

