Scottish coronavirus deaths increase to 218

The number of people who tested positive for the virus increased by 344

New figures show that a further 46 people with coronavirus have died in Scotland, bringing the total to 218.

The Scottish government said 3,345 people had now tested positive for the virus, an increase of 344 from Friday.

In total, 20,798 patients have been tested across the country.

On Friday Nicola Sturgeon said there was "no reason" to expect the number of virus cases to peak over Easter, as previously reported in the media.

She also dismissed speculation that special measures could begin to be phased out soon.

Ms Sturgeon thanked people for adhering to the lockdown measures so far, and urged them not to be tempted to relax their social distancing over the Easter period.

