Your pictures of Scotland 3 April - 10 April

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 3 and 10 April. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs which can be found here.

Please also ensure you follow current coronavirus guidelines and take your pictures safely and responsibly.

Image copyright Valerie Pegler Image caption Face time: "We spotted these lovely, bright, happy hay bales while out for our daily exercise," says Valerie Pegler of Livingston.

Image copyright Helen Perry Image caption "Mum, ewe have something on your back!" Helen Perry saw this comical moment in Shetland. "I thought this new mum and one of her lambs were smiling especially for the camera."

Image copyright Alistair Peacock Image caption Sunshine and... rein? The Kelpies looking magnificent under a rainbow in this shot from Alistair Peacock.

Image copyright Max Fletcher Image caption ... more horses now, of the waves variety - white horses: "Wondering if you'd be interested in using this image of Scabra Head, Rousay, Orkney - the Hole o' the Horse?" asks Max Fletcher. Absolutely.

Image copyright Neil Coutts Image caption Blowing a hoolie: This is Penny, a nine-month-old Affenpinscher, in Irvine, photographed by Neil Coutts.

Image copyright Carly Mendoza Image caption Window of opportunity: Grandparents keeping in touch with eight-month-old Emily as captured by Carly Mendoza in Uddingston.

Image copyright Eric Walker Image caption Starry ayes: "Not your usual landscape or action/recreation picture but wonderful astrophotographs from my back garden observatory in Conon Bridge", says Eric Walker.

Image copyright Linda McCulloch Image caption Top barks? Indie from Inverkip doing some 'home schooling' according to Linda McCulloch.

Image copyright Peter Ribbeck Image caption Over the moon: Peter Ribbeck must have been rightly pleased with this shot of the pink super moon taken from Seamill, Ayrshire.

Image copyright Callum Ferguson Image caption There's a moose, loose: "Taking wildlife photography in the garden during this period of isolation", says Callum Ferguson of Kilcreggan. "A nice reminder of the beauty and diversity you can capture while staying at home."

Image copyright Catriona Anderson Image caption A warm glow: Sunrise in Tayport from Catriona Anderson.

Image copyright Michael Sweeney Image caption Fox news: Michael Sweeney said he got this photo while out on his hour walk near Hogganfield Loch, Glasgow. "Wonderful to see this stunning fox in more of a natural environment".

Image copyright Paul Adams Image caption Having a ball: "Getting some exercise with a big daft bubble" says Paul Adams.

Image copyright Ron Macdonald Image caption Water off a .... oh you know: Ron Macdonald took this picture of a female Eider duck having a snack on the Ythan Estuary in Aberdeenshire.

Image copyright Alan Soden Image caption "I was trying to blend in, what a daff-ty I am": Peacock spotted in some Edinburgh daffodils by Alan Soden.

Image copyright Ian Conn Image caption "Who ate all my giant ice lollies?" Ian Conn from Forth, South Lanarkshire, said this dog seemed to be wondering how much longer things would go on for.

Image copyright Douglas Rorrison Image caption Nuts to that: Douglas Rorrison of Aberdeen saw this mouse flouting the etiquette rules and eating from a bird feeder.

Image copyright Nea MacInnes Image caption Reflecting on island life: The tranquil scene of Loch Bi in South Uist, from Nea MacInnes.

Image copyright Byron Tilly Image caption Blooming marvellous: "At a time of considerable disruption to normal life, it is heart-warming to see that the natural world continues", says Byron Tilly of Stirling. "Here the small inside of a tulip flower raises the spirits and reminds us of better times past and yet to come.”

Image copyright Gael Adams Image caption Flock of (socially distanced) seagulls: Gael Adams of Livingston said it was good to see local birds adhering to coronavirus guidelines.

Image copyright John Queen Image caption Birds of a feather: Spotted this long-tailed tit gathering nesting material while out for a walk in Alexandra Park in Dennistoun", says local man John Queen.

Image copyright Chris MacInnes Image caption Spring lambs, literally: "A bit of cheeriness during these difficult times", says Chris MacInnes of his picture at Nairn.

Image copyright Christine Whitton Image caption Drawing inspiration: Christine Whitton says Iris, 11, of Elgin, passed some time in lockdown thinking of her relatives and parents of friends who have to go to work in hospital and her drawing was to say thanks.

Image copyright Carena Schmid Image caption ... and finally: Newshounds assemble! You may remember last week's shot from Carena Schmid in Linlithgow of her rescue dogs Miss Darcy and Mr Flash enjoying some 'Bone-ect Four'. Well here they are enjoying their moment of fame!

