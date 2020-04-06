Image copyright Reuters Image caption Nicola Sturgeon and Catherine Calderwood appeared together at daily press briefings

Scotland's first minister said it was her view that Dr Catherine Calderwood should resign as the country's chief medical officer.

Nicola Sturgeon told BBC Breakfast that she had a "long conversation" with the top medic in which "she came to the same view" about the need to step down.

Dr Calderwood came under fire for making two trips to her second home during the coronavirus lockdown.

She apologised on Sunday afternoon and quit the role later in the evening.

In an interview on Monday morning, Ms Sturgeon was asked whether she had made the "eventual decision" that resignation was the inevitable outcome.

Scotland's leader explained: "We [Ms Sturgeon and Dr Catherine Calderwood] had a long conversation last night. It was my view, but she came to the same view - we came to that by mutual agreement. But it was my firm view by last night that was the correct course of action."

Dr Calderwood had been given a police warning for breaking the lockdown rules after the Scottish Sun published photographs taken on Saturday of her and her family visiting Earlsferry in Fife - more than an hour's drive from her main family home in Edinburgh.

The chief medical officer had fronted TV and radio adverts urging the public to stay at home to save lives and protect the NHS, and took part in daily televised media briefings alongside Ms Sturgeon.

The chief medical officer had fronted TV and radio adverts urging the public to stay at home to save lives and protect the NHS, and took part in daily televised media briefings alongside Ms Sturgeon.

Ms Sturgeon said that Dr Calderwood had "made a mistake, she made a serious mistake and people are right to be angry about it".

The first minister said that while it was right for the official to apologise and cease to be the face of the public health advice campaign she added that she "candidly" had hoped to continue to "call on her expertise".

Ms Sturgeon added: "By last night it became clear that the bigger risk was the damage it could be doing to the very important message that the government is putting forward right now. So these are not easy judgements."

